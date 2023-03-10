Fifth person indicted for Troy shooting in public park

The others charged previously were arraigned and pleaded not guilty. They are Derrick Peeples, 27, of Columbus; Courtney McCarel-Kraska, 36, of Troy; Bruce Harms, 51, of Piqua; and Todd Norris, 26, also of Troy. They all face the same charges as Payne except McCarel-Kraska, who also is charged with obstructing justice.

Police alleged Peeples was the one who shot the man.

Trials are scheduled later this month and in April for those arraigned earlier.