Florida man in police chase, US 35 shooting in Dayton now in jail

Skirvin was indicted Jan 17 by a Montgomery County jury for felonious assault and domestic violence.

He is accused of hitting his 35-year-old daughter with a pickup truck Jan. 8 following an argument at Voyager Village, a mobile home park off West Third St (U.S. 35) in Trotwood.

The manager called 911 at 10:53 a.m. to report a woman was struck by a white Ford pickup in front of the office, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

“This guy just tried to run this lady over with a truck,” the manager told a dispatcher. “He ran her over.”

The injured woman said it was her father behind the wheel, the manager said.

“She was sitting on the bench at the time,” the manager said.

The manager said the driver left but went toward the back of the mobile home park. She was able to identify the driver as Skirvin because she said he just recently filed an application to live in the community.

When Trotwood police arrived and began to aid the woman, the suspect drove past at high speed at 11:05 a.m. and pointed a long gun at the officers, who then tried to catch up for a traffic stop.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department also responded to assist Trotwood crews.

During the pursuit, Skirvin drove erratically, swerved into oncoming traffic — forcing a Trotwood cruiser to take evasive action to avoid a collision — and fired a rifle at officers out the window of his pickup truck, police said.

Skirvin reportedly drove over tire deflation devices at U.S. 35 West near Liscum Drive, then drove across all west and east lanes and hit a sheriff’s cruiser head on and landed on top of a Trotwood police cruiser.

It is not clear how many times Skirvin was hit, but seven Dayton officers, four Trotwood officers and two deputies fired their weapons. None of them have been identified.

Skirvin and the Trotwood officer hurt in the crash were taken to Miami Valley Hospital — Skirvin by ambulance and the officer by cruiser.

The officer’s name has not been released, but he is recovering, police said.

The woman injured was treated and released after she was hit, Trotwood police said.

Skirvin has no known local criminal history outside of minor traffic infractions in the Dayton area, police said.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson has said his department is conducting an internal investigation.

More charges are expected to be filed against Skirvin once the BCI completes its investigation, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

U.S. 35 was shut down for more than eight hours between Infirmary Road and Abbey Avenue for the investigation and cleanup.

While he was in the hospital, Skirvin waived his right to appear for his arraignment so the criminal case against him was able to proceed. It is not clear when he is next due in court.

