Former lot manager at Trotwood dealership accused of embezzling $15K

Overman was the former lot manager for United Auto Group at 1000 Shiloh Springs Road, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

“She was having buyers send their payments to her cash app and then covering for the thefts,” said Greg Flannagan, prosecutor’s office spokesman.

The thefts reportedly happened between May 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, according to her indictment.

The Trotwood Police Department opened an investigation when they were contacted by the business.

The dealership could not be reached for comment.