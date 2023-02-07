Former student teacher pleads guilty to sex charges involving Butler County teen

D’Ettorree faces a maximum of 24 months in jail. She will also be classified as a Tier II sexual offender requiring her to register her residence every 180 days for 25 years.

Judge Noah Powers II set sentencing for April 11. D’Ettorre is free on $10,000 bond.

D’Ettorre was a student teacher at Liberty Junior School during the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year. Her last day with Lakota was May 4, 2022, said Betsy Fuller, district spokeswoman. She was a student a Liberty University at the time.

The district received no complaints about D’Ettorre during her time at Liberty Junior, Fuller said.

Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheehan said in addition to sexual conduct, D’Ettorre was sending nude photos to the student.

The alleged crime occurred after the school year, but D’Ettorre met the victim during her time as a student teacher, Sheehan said.

The case was investigated by the Monroe Police Department because that is where the alleged conduct happened.

“We know it was somewhere within the city limits of Monroe, but we were never able to pinpoint where. Sounded like it was during travel in a car,” Sheehan said.

“We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students,” Fuller said when the indictment was announced. “After the start of the current school year, we were notified that an investigation involving Ms. D’Ettorre was taking place and fully cooperated with law enforcement. Ms. D’Ettorre was a student teacher in one of our schools whose last day at Lakota was May 4, 2022. The alleged incident took place later that month.”