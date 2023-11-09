Greenville man convicted of rape of 3 young children

A Greenville man pleaded guilty in a child rape case Monday, the day his trial was scheduled to begin.

James Deo Grimwood, 61, may spend the next two decades in prison after his conviction on three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Credit: Darke County Jail Credit: Darke County Jail

Darke County Common Pleas Judge Travis Fliehman on Monday sentenced Grimwood to 5-7½ years for each rape charge to be served consecutively, plus two years for the fourth count, to be served concurrently, for a term of 15 to 22½ years in prison, according to plea documents.

Grimwood also was designated a Tier III sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every 90 days for life, and he must serve five years of parole following his release.

Grimwood was accused of sexually assaulting three children — one as young as 2 — over a four-year period between Jan. 1, 2013, and Oct. 1, 2017, according to his indictment.

He had been held in the Darke County Jail since August on a $400,000 cash-only bond and at sentencing Monday received jail time credit for 102 days, records show.