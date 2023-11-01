Halloween checks net 3 sex offenders on unrelated violations

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Adult Parole Authority on Halloween night to check on sex offenders across the county who are specifically not permitted to pass out candy based on the terms of their parole.

Out of 83 registered sex offenders, three were arrested for unrelated parole violations and were taken into custody without incident.

“These checks provide an added layer of public safety for families in our community by enduring those who are required to be compliant are doing so,” Sheriff Rob Streck stated in a release. “We are grateful for our partnership with APA and look forward to doing more of these proactive operations in the future.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry Notification unit officers a free tool online for residents to search for offenders in their area. Go to www.mcsheriff.org and at the bottom click on “Sex Offender Search.”