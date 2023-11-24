Harrison Twp. man charged in wrong-way crash on I-75 last year that seriously injured 4

A Harrison Twp. man is pleading not guilty to charges accusing him of drunken driving during a wrong-way crash onto Interstate 75 in December 2022 that seriously injured a Cincinnati man, his two passengers and himself.

Pascal Micucu Mutabazi, 25, was arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, a misdemeanor, and open container, a minor misdemeanor.

A warrant was issued for his arrest following his March 31 indictment by a county grand jury.

Mutabazi was driving a 2012 Hyundai Genesis around 2:50 a.m. Dec. 11, 2022, headed east on Needmore Road when at the exit ramp from Interstate 75 South he crossed over the west lanes on Needmore Road and ran off the east side of the road for the I-75 off-ramp in Harrison Twp., according to a crash report filed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The car Mutabazi was driving then slid sideways down the embankment and crashed into the guardrail on I-75, drove out onto I-75 South while headed north and collided with the front of a 2017 Lincoln MKZ in the middle lane.

The impact forced the second car, driven by a 43-year-old Cincinnati man, to overturn and strike the median concrete barrier, according to the crash report.

Both drivers along with Mutabaza’s passengers, two 24-year-old Dayton men, suffered serious injuries. All four were taken by Harrison Twp. medics to Miami Valley Hospital.

Mutabazi is next due in court Dec. 5, records show.