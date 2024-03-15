Heavy police presence in Yellow Springs; shooting under investigation

9 minutes ago
There is a heavy police presence tonight in Yellow Springs after a report of a gunshot victim.

The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of South High Street.

A “signal 99″ call for emergency officer assistance was issued, bringing law enforcement from across multiple agencies.

Many crews have since cleared the area, but there is still a “significant police presence,” according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this report as we learn new information.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

