Homicide unit investigating after body found in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating after finding the body of a man Tuesday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 32-year-old Joshua M. T. Brown. The cause and manner of his death have not been determined.

Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer said that officers were dispatched before 9 a.m. to a report of a person down in the 2200 block of Oakridge Drive, finding a body later identified as Brown.

The death is being investigated by the department’s homicide unit, Bauer said.

