Homicide unit investigating after body found in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating after finding the body of a man Tuesday morning.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 32-year-old Joshua M. T. Brown. The cause and manner of his death have not been determined.
Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer said that officers were dispatched before 9 a.m. to a report of a person down in the 2200 block of Oakridge Drive, finding a body later identified as Brown.
The death is being investigated by the department’s homicide unit, Bauer said.
In Other News
1
Kettering man pleads guilty as charged to having child sexual assault...
2
Man who points gun at Dayton officer before fleeing, crashing pleads...
3
Quadruple homicide trial: Was Gurpreet Singh a witness or the killer?
4
Kettering police assist Trotwood officers investigating found body...
5
Troy man, previously ruled incompetent, sentenced for child sex...
About the Author