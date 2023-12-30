Huber Heights man gets 3 years for groping teen in Greene County

Crime & Law
By and
4 minutes ago
X

A Huber Heights man will spend three years in prison for groping a teenage girl.

Anthony Dean Sellers, 38, was sentenced Dec. 20 in Greene County Common Pleas Court after a jury found him guilty of two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

Credit: Greene County Jail

Credit: Greene County Jail

A teenage girl in February handed a note to her family that stated that Sellers had been sexually abusing her. She was interviewed by staff at CareHouse and an investigation revealed she had been abused for years at residences in Greene and Montgomery counties, according to the prosecutor’s office.

ExploreMan who rigged stepfather’s house to blow up gets life in prison for murder

Sellers was indicted Feb. 24 for two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

“It took courage for this child to come forward and tell the truth about what Anthony Sellers did to her,” said Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes. “The jury rewarded that courage, recognized that truth and found Anthony Sellers guilty.”

Sellers’ attorney declined to issue a statement regarding the verdict.

In Other News
1
Fairborn man indicted in OVI crash that injured motorcycle passenger in...
2
Man shot, wounded by Kettering police gets probation
3
‘Completely unacceptable;’ Prosecutor announces indictment in attack of...
4
Video shows officer strike Miami football player during arrest; Oxford...
5
Thieves speed away with luxury cars stolen from Hamilton dealership on...

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top