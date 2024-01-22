Huber Heights man indicted who turns himself in to police in child sex case

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Huber Heights man indicted Monday turned himself in to police after his wife reportedly caught him with child pornography, according to court documents.

Patrick Jeffrey Seagraves, 43, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, three counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and one count of voyeurism, all felony charges.

Seagraves arrived Jan. 11 at the Huber Heights Police Division after his wife caught him with child pornography at their home, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

He told police he downloads and shares child pornography using an application called Telegram and stores the images and videos on his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

ExploreKettering man indicted on 21 child pornography charges

Seagraves also told police he inappropriately touched a girl known to him when she was between the ages of 12 and 18 and recorded her in the shower when she was between the ages of 13 and 14, the document read.

Police reportedly found more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on locked folders on his two cellphones, the affidavit stated.

Seagraves is held on $750,000 in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Kettering man indicted on 21 child pornography charges
2
17-year-old boy identified in deadly shooting Sunday in Dayton
3
Madison Twp. woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges after 90...
4
A month after Middletown police chief placed on leave, still no comment...
5
‘Do you know who I am?’ Ohio House candidate asks during OVI arrest

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top