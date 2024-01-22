Huber Heights man indicted who turns himself in to police in child sex case

Seagraves arrived Jan. 11 at the Huber Heights Police Division after his wife caught him with child pornography at their home, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

He told police he downloads and shares child pornography using an application called Telegram and stores the images and videos on his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Seagraves also told police he inappropriately touched a girl known to him when she was between the ages of 12 and 18 and recorded her in the shower when she was between the ages of 13 and 14, the document read.

Police reportedly found more than 1,000 child pornography images and videos on locked folders on his two cellphones, the affidavit stated.

Seagraves is held on $750,000 in the Montgomery County Jail.