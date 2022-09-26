The left rear passenger in the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and front passenger were flown to area hospitals, where their conditions are not known.

The driver of the Malibu was taken by life squad to a local hospital.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released pending notification of family, the patrol said.

HARRISON TWP.

Man charged in shooting at apartment complex

Bond was set at $75,000 for a Dayton man accused of shooting another man in the leg last week in Harrison Twp.

Lewis Royalston, 26, was arraigned Monday in Vandalia Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Indian Runn Drive after a 911 caller reported he was shot and was in a vehicle following the shooter’s vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Dispatchers told the man to pull over to talk to deputies. The gunshot victim said he was shot in the leg by Royalston, who is dating his child’s mother, according to court records.

The gunshot victim’s car sustained three bullet holes, the affidavit stated.

Detectives and Huber Heights police found Royalston hours later and arrested him following a traffic stop. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

DAYTON

Man wanted following indictment in child rape case

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl, court records show.

Vuitton Respress, 19, is scheduled to appear Oct. 11 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him for rape of a child younger than 10 and rape of a child younger than 13.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after the girl’s mother took the girl to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where an examination determined the girl had been sexually assaulted, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The girl was known to Respress, the prosecutor’s office said.

Respress is not in custody.

XENIA

One OVI arrest made during sobriety checkpoint

One person was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence Friday night during a sobriety checkpoint on Colonel Glenn Highway in Xenia.

Nearly 200 vehicles were checked between 8 and 10 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post.

One other person was cited for possession of a controlled substance, troopers said.

The checkpoint was funded by federal grants to deter and intercept impaired drivers.