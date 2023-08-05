Judge asked to order forced treatment of suspect in Okeana neighbor’s death

HAMILTON — Butler County prosecutors want a judge to intervene and authorize doctors to forcibly administer medication to a Morgan Twp. man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor. The suspect is in treatment for restoration to competency to stand trial.

The defense team opposes the measure, arguing doctors at Summit Behavioral Health in Cincinnati have a large list of medications they want authorized, some which may have side effects, and they are not sure of Austin Combs’ diagnosis.

Explore Man accused of fatally shooting neighbor in Okeana ruled incompetent for trial

Combs, 27, was arrested just hours after the fatal shooting on Nov. 5, 2022, and was indicted for aggravated murder a week later.

Anthony Lee King, 43, died of multiple gunshot wounds in his yard that neighbored Combs’ residence. King was doing yard work at the time he was shot, according to investigators.

In March, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Oster Jr. declared Combs incompetent to stand trial after reviewing evaluations from two forensic psychologists. He was deemed restorable with treatment. The court by law has a year to restore a defendant to competency.

Incompetent for trial means the accused does not understand the charges and proceedings and cannot assist in their own defense.

Oster ordered Combs be treated at the Hamilton County facility.

Combs arrived at Summit in May and has exhibited different behavior both on and off treatment, but at the end of June he began refusing to take medication and in July is accused of assaulting a worker at the facility, according to prosecutors and court records.

The misdemeanor assault charge against Combs involving the worker is pending in Hamilton County.

On Thursday, Combs was in court for the hearing to force his treatment with medication. Combs was pale, very thin and looked out the courtroom window during much of the three-hour hearing.

Psychiatrist Dr. Jarrod Warren, who is treating Combs at Summit, testified when Combs entered the facility they did not observe expected “gross” mental illness behavior given his history of mental health issues as an adolescent.

“He was polite and cooperative,” Warren said, adding because of past mental health diagnoses, they expected him to display more of that behavior. “We were trying to understand what was actually going on with him.”

Four weeks later, Warren said Combs’ meal intake had “dropped off,” he had staring spells and not receptive to anyone. At one point he was found on the floor and a sheet wrapped around his neck.

When the facility initiated a plan to keep him safe, Warren said Combs attacked the person monitoring him.

Combs was taken to UC Medical Center to determine if anything physically was wrong, and nothing was found.

“We determined his behavior was from a mental health condition,” Warren said, that’s when they believed is catatonia was part of a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Combs was treated with Ativan and it helped, Warren said. Combs was coming out of his room and eating.

When Combs began refusing medication, he got worse, according the doctor. He has been given multiple opportunities to that meds, but is refusing.

“He is worse,” Warren said. “He got better, he has regressed,” Warren said. “I feel (if he is not treated with medication) he would actually end up hospitalized. I am most worried about his food and water intake right now.”

Combs’ attorney Chris Pagan pointed to the long list of medication that the facility wants the court to approve for forced treatment and to the multiple diagnosis of Combs’ mental condition. He noted many have serious side effects.

Warren said all the drugs would not be used for treatment, but they did not want to come back to the court for an additional hearing for use of individual drugs.

Pagan said having a “firm” diagnosis would been best before requesting “forced medical treatment.”

The defense attorney pointed to the Combs’ multiple mental health diagnoses over the years and several at Summit.

“You want to force mood altering medication on him,” Pagan said. “(But) you can’t say he has a mood altering diagnosis at this point.”

Oster told the attorneys to submit final arguments in writing by Monday, and he would issue a written decision.

The judge’s ruling is a final appealable order, which means it can be appealed straight to the 12th District Court of Appeals before the case moves any further. There is no trial date set.

Unless Combs agrees to take his medication, the Summit staff can not treat him at this point.

Combs stabbed his father in 2017, according to prosecutors. Assistant county prosecutor Katie Pridemore stated that while Combs was not convicted of assault on his father, he admitted to the incident during questioning with police, and his father corroborated.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

According to Butler County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Combs admitted to shooting King in the yard of his Chapel Road residence “several times with a revolver.”