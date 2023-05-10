Judge sentences Miami University employee who stole $90K by misusing credit card

Specifically, between October 2016 through Dec.1, 2021, Bradley stole approximately $91,266.67 from Miami University via unlawful credit card purchases, according to Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Garrett Baker.

In late 2021, the university’s internal audit department discovered Bradley had falsified receipts and provided misleading statements on her expense reports in an attempt to cover up the theft, according to prosecutors.

Baker praised the work by the university’s chief audit officer who uncovered he theft. He said the case was a difficult one because Bradley was falsifying expense reports and signing off on them as well as performing the credit card misuse.

Items purchased by Bradley with the university’s credit card included a massage recliner, items at Walmart, trips to Destin and Miami in Florida, Apple watches, iPads and $1,000 for a birthday party at Topgolf, Baker said.