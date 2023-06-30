Jury finds man not guilty of 2020 homicide after conviction overturned on appeal

A Dayton man was acquitted of murder in a 2020 homicide case during his retrial this week after an appeals court overturned his conviction.

Karlton Stephone Jones, 27, is now free after a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury on Wednesday found him not guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, court records filed Thursday show.

Jones was sentenced in July 2021 to 18 years to life in prison after he was convicted of murder and felonious assault charges in the March 2, 2020, shooting death of Chendo “BJ” Lamont Buford Jr. The 26-year-old man had been shot three times at the Eagle Ridge apartment complex on Northcrest Drive in Dayton.

Multiple witnesses identified Jones as the shooter, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

During his sentencing nearly two years ago, Jones’ trial attorney told the court that Jones was remorseful for the shooting and that it plays over in his head as he tries to sleep at night.

The Ohio Second District Court of Appeals in September 2022 reversed Jones’ conviction and remanded his case to the trial court.

A message was left seeking comment from Jones’ attorney.