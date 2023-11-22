Kettering police nab Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

The suspect in the Wednesday morning Fifth Third Bank robbery is in custody, police said.

Kettering police were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. to the bank branch at 4120 Far Hills Ave.

While officers were on the way, the manager provided a description of the suspect and said he left out the front door with money and headed south on Far Hills Avenue. The man did not display a weapon during the robbery, police said.

One of the responding officers found a man who matched the bank robbery suspect’s description on Mossoak Drive running east, and he was apprehended in the 4300 block of Pennlyn Avenue.

The suspect, who was not identified, is in the Kettering Jail but has not been formally charged.

The investigation is ongoing.