Leader of Montgomery County Children Services leaving

Good has served in her current leadership role for almost five years, according to her Linkedin page.

The local Children Services has been under public scrutiny for months following the death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins and other children.

In February, DeWine ordered the state to review certain cases handled by Montgomery County Children Services over the past six months. DeWine said the baby’s death held similarities to the death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins on Dec. 13 after his alternative response case was closed by Montgomery County.

In June, The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office released eight reforms to child abuse investigations and an end to what he called a “shroud of secrecy” around the reporting, investigating and responding to child abuse and neglect.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. told media that he felt Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services -- which oversees Children Services -- was working alongside his office and implementing the changes.

Lavoie said that overseeing Children Services is a difficult job that requires constant attention, and the new job will allow Good to spend more time with her family.

“I think she is excited for the new opportunity,” Lavoie said.