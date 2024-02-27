Liberty Twp. grandmother accused of shooting baby to get second psychological eval

Explore More evidence turned over in John Carter murder trial

In January, defense attorney David Albrecht filed two motions questioning Harris’ competency to stand trial and the insanity plea. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey ordered the forensic psychological evaluation.

Harris was back on court Tuesday, and Albrecht requested a second evaluation after reviewing the results of the first report. The results of that report were not made public, but because the defense made an additional request, it likely found Harris competent.

Harris is scheduled to back in court April 16 for a the results of the second evaluation.

After the hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said the young victim is expected to live and is doing better than anyone expected.

Harris is accused of shooting the 6-month-old girl and assaulting two others shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 at Lakota Pointe Townhomes on Dutchview Court.

During a preliminary hearing in December in Butler County Area II Court, Butler County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dan Turner testified describing the shooting scene as chaotic.

Court documents signed by Turner say Harris struck a person in the face with her fist and “broke down a locked bedroom door after firing a handgun through the bedroom door multiple times.

Harris allegedly assaulted another person by trying to shoot them in the head at close range, “but missed,” then shot the child in the head while the baby was lying on a bed, according to the complaints.

There was a tussle in the bedroom, Harris dropped the 9-millimeter Ruger, and it was discovered under the bed, Turner said.

Harris then left the apartment in a Buick Enclave, and was seen going the wrong way on Interstate 75 near the Monroe rest area, before driving back to the apartment where she was arrested, he said.

Harris told detectives the girl wasn’t her granddaughter and, after shooting the baby, she was, “Sorry, not sorry,” Turner testified.