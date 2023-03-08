Little Miami Middle School student arrested for having ammunition, making ‘safety threats’

District officials said they are encouraging parents to speak to their children and help them understand that these behaviors will not be tolerated.

“We implore families to keep firearms, ammunition and other items inappropriate for children to be locked and out of reach,” the district said. “If students bring these items to school, there will be serious legal and disciplinary consequences.”

The district also said those that hear or see concerning comments or behavior should act to notify law enforcement, building administration or counselors as appropriate. Anonymous tips also may be reported on the Little Miami Local Schools website or by calling or texting 1-844-723-3764.