Loaded gun found in student's locker at Harrison Twp. school

1 hour ago
A student was arrested Thursday after a loaded gun was found inside the student’s locker at the North Dayton School of Discovery in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. to the school at 3901 Turner Road on a report of a firearm on school grounds.

A student told staff about the firearm on school property, and staff immediately found the student and secured the weapon before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

One student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a weapon.

“There is no ongoing threat at the school,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The incident remains under investigation.

