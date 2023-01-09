Man accused in death of Riverside ex pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

RIVERSIDE — A man indicted in the stabbing death of his ex-boyfriend entered an insanity plea last month.
Cornelius Brogan, 29, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents. A competency evaluation is scheduled for March 6.
His defense team wrote Brogan may “have a mental disease or defect that made him unable to understand the wrongfulness of his actions at the time of the offense, unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in this court at this time and/or unable to assist counsel in the preparation and defense of his case,” according to court records.
Judge Timothy N. O’Connell ordered a forensic exam for Brogan to determine his mental condition at the time of the reported murder as well as other data that could apply to the plea.
Brogan is facing three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in the death of 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah.
On Nov. 27, Hannah’s friends found his body inside the door of his Riverside home. A man told a 911 dispatcher they went to Hannah’s house after they hadn’t heard from him.
“The door was unlocked, and we walked in and he’s literally just laying in front of the door with blood everywhere,” the caller said.
Hannah had multiple stab wounds, according to Riverside police.
Investigators identified Brogan as a person of interest before he was arrested and charged. Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said Brogan and Hannah had previously lived together.
Authorities in Logan County, Kentucky, arrested Brogan after a confrontation when they tried to seize Brogan’s vehicle for the Riverside investigation. He was extradited to Montgomery County in December.
