Man accused of impersonating officer, Dick’s Sporting Goods thefts

Maxwell reportedly shoplifted more than $1,000 in golf clubs March 5 from Dick’s Sporting Goods at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road at the Dayton Mall.

Miami Twp. police investigated the crime, and when they found the vehicle witnesses described, a Dodge Charger, it had red and blue flashing lights installed that made it appear to be a law enforcement vehicle, said Greg Flannery, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

When police searched the car, they found more than $5,000 in suspected stolen merchandise as well as a badge and additional red and blue lights, he said.

He is free on his own recognizance.