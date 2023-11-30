Man accused of impersonating officer, Dick’s Sporting Goods thefts

A 20-year-old man accused of shoplifting more than $1,000 in golf clubs in March from Dick’s Sporting Goods reportedly had red and blue flashing lights installed on his car.
Jack William Maxwell, of Miami Twp., was arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him Oct. 25 for felony charges of impersonating a police officer, receiving stolen property and two counts of complicity to commit theft.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Maxwell reportedly shoplifted more than $1,000 in golf clubs March 5 from Dick’s Sporting Goods at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road at the Dayton Mall.
Miami Twp. police investigated the crime, and when they found the vehicle witnesses described, a Dodge Charger, it had red and blue flashing lights installed that made it appear to be a law enforcement vehicle, said Greg Flannery, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
When police searched the car, they found more than $5,000 in suspected stolen merchandise as well as a badge and additional red and blue lights, he said.
He is free on his own recognizance.
About the Author