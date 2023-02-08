Man accused of shooting in Dayton food truck line indicted

A man indicted Wednesday is accused of opening fire on a group of people standing in line at a Dayton food truck, hitting one man, during a violent January weekend in the city.
TyShaun Deanthony Wilson is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification.
Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously that a man, later identified as Wilson, left a bar early Jan. 14 in the Oregon District. Wilson cut the line at the food truck, got into an argument and left but then returned with a gun, firing six rounds, Johns said.
“He shot one person in the leg in line at a food truck,” police said.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the food truck at 418 E. Fifth St. in the Oregon District.
The shooting that reportedly involved Wilson was part of a string of six shootings and a stabbing over that weekend that resulted in two deaths and seven injuries.
