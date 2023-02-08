X
Dark Mode Toggle

Man accused of shooting in Dayton food truck line indicted

Crime & Law
By
17 minutes ago

A man indicted Wednesday is accused of opening fire on a group of people standing in line at a Dayton food truck, hitting one man, during a violent January weekend in the city.

TyShaun Deanthony Wilson is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously that a man, later identified as Wilson, left a bar early Jan. 14 in the Oregon District. Wilson cut the line at the food truck, got into an argument and left but then returned with a gun, firing six rounds, Johns said.

“He shot one person in the leg in line at a food truck,” police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the food truck at 418 E. Fifth St. in the Oregon District.

The shooting that reportedly involved Wilson was part of a string of six shootings and a stabbing over that weekend that resulted in two deaths and seven injuries.

In Other News
1
Appellate court affirms local woman’s murder conviction, orders...
2
Jefferson Twp. man indicted for attempted murder, accused of shooting...
3
Dayton man pleads guilty in shooting of mother’s ex-boyfriend
4
Investigation into Middletown double homicide continues
5
Car rams cruiser during traffic stop in Jefferson Twp

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top