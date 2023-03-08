Man charged in hourslong standoff in Dayton accused of choking, punching girlfriend

“[The woman] advised Mr. Graves had produced a firearm and threatened to kill himself with it,” read an affidavit. “She advised he was waving the gun around, including pointing it at her.”

Police requested SWAT and hostage negotiation teams after Graves refused to come out of the house, Malson said.

Crews used a bullhorn to repeat orders for Graves to come out. They also worked with street crews, negotiators and the man’s family and set off flash bombs inside the house.

Around 5 p.m., after approximately three hours, Graves surrendered to police and was arrested.

The woman had minor injuries that did not require further treatment, Malson said.

An attorney is not listed for Graves, who remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.