Man charged in hourslong standoff in Dayton accused of choking, punching girlfriend

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A Dayton man arrested Tuesday after a nearly three-hourlong SWAT standoff is accused of choking and punching his girlfriend.

Nicholas David Graves, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for abduction and misdemeanor assault after charges were filed against him Wednesday afternoon.

Dayton police responded around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of Wesleyan Road, where they found a woman who was a victim of domestic violence, said Maj. Christopher Malson of the Dayton Police Department.

The woman told police she “had been choked, repeatedly punched and bitten multiple times by her live-in boyfriend, Nicholas Graves,” according to court documents.

He reportedly prevented her from leaving by blocking the bedroom doorway and pushing her away. He also took her cellphone, according to court records.

“[The woman] advised Mr. Graves had produced a firearm and threatened to kill himself with it,” read an affidavit. “She advised he was waving the gun around, including pointing it at her.”

Police requested SWAT and hostage negotiation teams after Graves refused to come out of the house, Malson said.

Crews used a bullhorn to repeat orders for Graves to come out. They also worked with street crews, negotiators and the man’s family and set off flash bombs inside the house.

Around 5 p.m., after approximately three hours, Graves surrendered to police and was arrested.

The woman had minor injuries that did not require further treatment, Malson said.

An attorney is not listed for Graves, who remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

