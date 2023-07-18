X

Man dead after shots fired report in Trotwood

Crime & Law
By
41 minutes ago

A man is dead after a report of shots being fired in Trotwood on Monday.

Trotwood police said that officers responded to the 6300 block of Forestdale Avenue on a report of shots fired.

On investigation, emergency crews found a man that was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that suspect information is unknown, but asked that anyone with information call Detective Matthew Hogan at 937-854-2455.

In Other News
1
Man in serious, stable condition after Dayton shooting
2
Man accused of setting 2 fires at same house within 3 hours in Dayton
3
Have you seen man wanted in Xenia Twp. home invasion?
4
Kettering postal thefts: Man caught by GPS-tagged mail gets 2 years in...
5
Man accused of throwing lit firework into Dayton crowd indicted

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top