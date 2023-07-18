Man dead after shots fired report in Trotwood

A man is dead after a report of shots being fired in Trotwood on Monday.
Trotwood police said that officers responded to the 6300 block of Forestdale Avenue on a report of shots fired.
On investigation, emergency crews found a man that was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said that suspect information is unknown, but asked that anyone with information call Detective Matthew Hogan at 937-854-2455.
