Woman dies after crashing into sign, tree in Clayton

A woman has died after crashing into a sign and a tree in Clayton Thursday afternoon.

Randy J. Duncan, 64, of Huber Heights, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol found on initial investigation that at around 1:46 p.m., Duncan was driving a 2013 Lexus RX southbound on state Route 48 near Old Salem Road when she traveled left of center across the northbound lanes, veered off the road and crashed into a sign and tree before overturning.

Duncan was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, North Campus, where she was pronounced dead.

The highway patrol was joined at the scene by the Clayton Police Department, Clayton Fire/EMS and Red Baron Towing.

