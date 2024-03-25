BreakingNews
Alter tops Maysville, wins fourth state boys basketball title

Man gets up to 13½ years in Dayton deadly shooting

Crime & Law
By
1 minute ago
X

A 20-year-old man will spend more than a decade in prison for the September shooting death of another man during an argument in Dayton.

Chaz Tyrell Owens Jr of Dayton was sentenced Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 10 to 13½ years after he pleaded guilty March 7 to involuntary manslaughter via a bill of information in the Sept. 25, 2023, death of 21-year-old Donal Goddard Jr.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

As part of his plea agreement, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, charges for which he was indicted Oct. 11, were dismissed.

Dayton police were called around 12:50 p.m. Sept. 25 to the 1200 block of West First Street on a report of a man shot inside a house.

Owens spent the night in the house after telling the resident that he had committed a crime and needed a place to stay, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

ExploreWoman gets probation after teen shoots self at Trotwood group home

Witnesses told police that Goddard arrived at the house around 12:30 p.m. and got into an argument with Owens, with Goddard claiming that Owens had fired a gun at him on the street, the affidavit stated.

At one point, Goddard told Owens not to reach for a gun because “he is not about that,” the affidavit read. However, as Goddard turned, Owens grabbed his gun and reportedly shot Goddard several times before fleeing, documents stated.

Goddard was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Owens turned himself in to police two days later and was arrested on existing warrants.

In Other News
1
Murder retrial starts today in 2017 shooting
2
Preble County deputy charged with sexual battery for alleged...
3
Eaton man, 26, accused of sex with 13-year-old, other charges
4
Former Fairborn daycare worker pleads guilty to assaults of small...
5
Woman gets probation after teen shoots self at Trotwood group home

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top