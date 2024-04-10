Man indicted in hit-skip Clayton crash that injured 2

Shortly before midnight on July 27 Pensinger was traveling north on Westbrook Road in a1999 Chevrolet Silverado and went off the side of the road while negotiating a curb, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck went back onto the road on state Route 49 and drover over a raised median. The truck then hit a 2017 Kia Soul going northwest on state Route 49. The crash pushed the Kia off the road and into a traffic sign.

Pensinger then fled the scene, according to court records.

Two women in the Kia, the 51-year-old driver from Dayton and a 33-year-old passenger from Trotwood, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.