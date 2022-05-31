Man injured in Walmart shooting remains in hospital

Eric D. Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, was hit by gunfire and remains hospitalized, according to Fairfield Twp. Police Chief Chabali. Ruff is an employee of the store.

“(He) is still in the hospital. At this time I would label it as non life-threatening at this time,” Robert Chabali said on Tuesday.

Brown is accused of shooting the two men while trying to steal steal cell phones, police said.

During video arraignment Friday morning, Brown’s attorney Clyde Bennett III entered not guilty pleas on his client’s behalf.

At the time of the Walmart incident, Brown was free on a $200,000 bond and awaiting trial for an aggravated robbery with a gun committed on Oct. 23, 2021, according to court records.

The Hamilton Police report said in the Oct. 23 incident, Brown allegedly robbed an employee at gunpoint at Minnick’s Drive Thru on Dixie Highway, taking cash and lottery tickets.

A Walmart employee had opened the case containing the electronic items for Brown when a shopper intervened. Brown pulled away from the shopper and ran toward the front of the store, where another shopper tried to stop him, according to police.

Brown pulled out a handgun and shot and killed that person, later identified as Black, who attempted to help. Ruff tried to help and was struck by a bullet, according to Lanier.

The suspect fled, but officials had a description of the car and license number. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Hensley Avenue and 13th Street in Hamilton. Court records list Brown’s address in the 1300 block of Hensley.

Fairfield Capt. Doug Lanier said they found only Brown’s father in the car. He was questioned for hours by detectives and permitted to go home.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was “inundated” with 911 calls, many from friends and family of people inside the store, said Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer.

A group of people were hiding behind pallets in the back of the store, one caller said. One woman said she was hiding under a cashier’s desk and the pharmacist and employees in that department said they had locked themselves in the bathroom.

Suspect captured in Middletown

Detectives are trying to determine how Brown got to Middletown after leaving the scene of the crime, but as of Tuesday afternoon there are no charges against anyone for aiding him.

Middletown Sgt. Earl Nelson said the department was contacted late Thursday that Brown’s cell phone was pinging somewhere in Middletown and the hunt began. At one time there was a large police presence at the Walmart on Towne Boulevard.

When the investigation led detectives to Fairfield Inn on Roosevelt Parkway, about 15 miles from the Walmart on Princeton Road, multiple agencies searched the area and learned Brown may have been in a room at the hotel. During a search of the building, Brown jumped out of a first-floor window and attempted to run from the area, dropped a handgun and was taken into custody, according to Fairfield Twp. Police.