Man killed in shooting during Harrison Twp. break-in ID’d

HARRISON TWP. — A man who died following a shooting during a reported break-in at a Harrison Twp. cellphone store early Tuesday has been identified.
Larry R. Swain, 36, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Around 1:40 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a Boost Mobile at 3801 N. Dixie Drive.
During the investigation, deputies learned a man, later identified as Swain, was attempting to break into the store with a 16-year-old girl when a worker living above the business confronted Swain, according to the sheriff’s office.
Swain was reportedly already inside the store and attempting to steal items when the worker fired shots, hitting Swain.
Swain fled and drove to a Dayton residence before he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of injuries, deputies said.
The 16-year-old girl was taken into custody Tuesday.
The shooting and break-in is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. The sheriff’s office will work in cooperation with the prosecutor’s office to determine potential charges.
About the Author