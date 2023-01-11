BreakingNews
Man killed in shooting during Harrison Twp. break-in ID’d
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man killed in shooting during Harrison Twp. break-in ID’d

Crime & Law
By
56 minutes ago

HARRISON TWP. — A man who died following a shooting during a reported break-in at a Harrison Twp. cellphone store early Tuesday has been identified.

Larry R. Swain, 36, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Around 1:40 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a Boost Mobile at 3801 N. Dixie Drive.

Explore67 cars stolen in one week in Dayton; Here’s why thieves are targeting Kias, Hyundais

During the investigation, deputies learned a man, later identified as Swain, was attempting to break into the store with a 16-year-old girl when a worker living above the business confronted Swain, according to the sheriff’s office.

Swain was reportedly already inside the store and attempting to steal items when the worker fired shots, hitting Swain.

Swain fled and drove to a Dayton residence before he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of injuries, deputies said.

The 16-year-old girl was taken into custody Tuesday.

The shooting and break-in is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. The sheriff’s office will work in cooperation with the prosecutor’s office to determine potential charges.

In Other News
1
2 juveniles charged in assault, threat of Miamisburg movie theater...
2
Man dead, teen girl in custody after shots fired during Harrison Twp...
3
Man sentenced to at least 3 years for hitting Dayton officer with ATV
4
Former insurance agent pleads guilty to defrauding victims in Dayton...
5
Man shot for ‘speaking pretty fly’ to suspect’s sister, Dayton records...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top