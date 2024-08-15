Man pleads guilty in gunpoint home invasion, robbery in Harrison Twp.

As part of a plea agreement, an additional count of aggravated burglary, abduction and grand theft (firearm) were dismissed, according to plea documents.

Maddox and another person are accused of entering a Daleview Avenue mobile home shortly before 3:15 a.m. May 31 in Harrison Twp. Maddox and the other suspect forced the resident into a bedroom at gunpoint and took his cellphone, money and two handguns before fleeing in a vehicle later identified by detectives, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Detectives on June 4 found the vehicle used during the robbery and performed surveillance on it in Kettering. They reportedly saw Maddox come out of a residence and get in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Maddox was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Kettering Police Department.

Two firearms were found — including one stolen during the Daleview Avenue robbery — during a search of Maddox’s residence and vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is not clear whether the second person has been charged in the case.

Maddox is in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his Aug. 28 sentencing.