Man pleads guilty to abduction in Dayton teen sex case

A Dayton man faces up to three years in prison in connection to a teen sex case.
Steven A. Burchett, 54, pleaded guilty Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of abduction via a bill of information.
The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation into Burchett after a teen reported she had been sexually assaulted. The girl was 15 when the incident reportedly happened May 21, 2021, on Central Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
As part of his plea, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dismissed, records show.
Burchett, who is not in custody, is scheduled to be sentenced March 6.
