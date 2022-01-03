Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man sentenced for sex crimes against patients in Warren Co. faces similar charges in Butler Co.

Godbless E. Arinze Uwadiegwu
caption arrowCaption
Godbless E. Arinze Uwadiegwu

Credit: Warren County Jail

Credit: Warren County Jail

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
Jan 3, 2022

A Middletown man sentenced to prison for having sexual contact with assisted living patients in Warren County is scheduled to appear in a Butler County courtroom today on similar charges.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, of Bonita Drive, who was a nurses aid, was indicted November by a Butler County grand jury for rape, sexual battery, for crimes allegedly committed between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, 2018, and two counts of gross sexual imposition and unlawful restraint for crimes allegedly committed on Dec. 26, 2013, according to court records.

He is scheduled to appear in county common pleas Judge Michael Oster’s courtroom for a pre-trial hearing.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are two alleged victims the indictment, one from Middletown and the other from Hamilton.

Uwadiegwu is accused of providing nursing care in a person’s home where he sexually assaulted her, Gmoser said. He added the victim is a paraplegic.

The second case stemmed from a “date” situation in which Uwadiegwu is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, Gmoser said.

In the Butler County cases, Uwadiegwu was not employed in health care facilities or nursing home at the time of the alleged crime, the prosecutor said.

In August, Uwadiegwu was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition. The indictment accused Uwadiegwu of having sexual contact with victims while working at a facility in Deerfield Twp. and Maineville. The crimes allegedly occurred in January 2021 and September 2020.

Uwadiegwu pleaded guilty on Nov. 10 in Warren County Common Pleas Court to two count of gross sexual imposition. The other charges were dismissed.

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Donald Oda II sentenced Uwadiegwu to the maximum sentence of three years in jail — 18 months on each count.

In Other News
1
Ross Twp. man shot during search of house goes to prison for child porn
2
Police find vehicle in New Year’s hit-and-run that kills pedestrian
3
Driver, 2 passengers in stolen Kia that struck RTA bus were juveniles
4
Urbana woman to serve 7 years for OVI crash that killed son on Father’s
5
Indictment: Man shot victim during Xbox sale in Dayton

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top