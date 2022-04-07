dayton-daily-news logo
Man sentenced to at least 18 years in prison in deadly Dayton shooting

Dwayne Javail Jones Jr.

Dwayne Javail Jones Jr.

A 19-year-old Dayton man will serve at least 18 1/2 years in prison in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old last May.

Dwayne Jones Jr. was found guilty on involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence on March 25, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Early May 8, Dayton police responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Hudson Avenue on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Kameron Dewberry with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Dewberry was transported to the hospital, where he died from injuries. Jones was reportedly arrested the same day.

An initial investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from an argument that ended in gunfire, Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

Jones was initially indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault on May 14, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

