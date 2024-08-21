Man sentenced to at least 22 years in prison for multiple armed robberies

Explore Man sentenced to at least 45 years in shooting that killed 2 at Dayton gas station

Kanyamihigo was accused of three armed robberies in late August 2023, according to a release from the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Fairborn detectives began investigating Kanyamihigo after he allegedly approached a nurse as she tried to enter her apartment at around 4 a.m. after her shift at a local emergency department.

Investigators said that Kanyamihigo brandished a firearm and demanded her property, and when she refused he fired one shot before fleeing to a nearby vehicle and leaving at high speed.

The bullet did not hit the nurse, but passed through her clothes, ricocheted off the stairwell wall and lodged into the building’s exterior, the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators soon after discovered a similar robbery attempt that same night in Riverside, and on using cell phone geolocation data determined that Kanyamihigo was a suspect in that robbery, as well as a third on Aug. 28, 2023 near Wright State University, the prosecutor’s office said.

After he was arrested, the prosecutor’s office said that Kanyamihigo confessed to the robberies during interrogation.

Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes praised the Fairborn Police Department on the case, saying that police “had few leads and nearly no clues when this investigation began, but with perseverance they were able to identify a suspect and obtain a confession.”