Man sentenced to at least 7 years in death of alleged accomplice

A man will spend at least seven years in prison in connection to the deadly shooting of his alleged accomplice in an attempted robbery in Dayton more than two years ago.
A judge sentenced 34-year-old Robert Anthony Brooks to seven to 10.5 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. After his release, Brooks will have two to five years of post-release control.
In November Brooks pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of 25-year-old Kato D. Knight. A grand jury initially indicted Brooks on four counts of murder and two counts each of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. The other charges were dismissed as part of his plea.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Brooks was charged with murder in Knight’s death because under Ohio law, a person can be held responsible for a death that occurs while committing or attempting to commit a violent offense.
On Oct. 4, 2020, Brooks and Knight attempted to rob a man who was sleeping inside his vehicle on Necco Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.
The man told police he woke up to a man asking “You know what this is?” as another man approached with a gun, according to court records.
“[The man] stated that he was in fear for his life and believed that they were going to shoot him,” the affidavit read. “[The man in the vehicle] advised that he produced his personally owned pistol and fired rounds at both men as they began to fire at him.”
Knight ran away and was found on Cornell Drive after a woman called 911 and reported a man was asking for help and falling down at her door. He had been shot multiple times. He was transported to Miami Valley hospital, where he died from his injuries.