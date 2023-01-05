Man sentenced to at least 7 years in death of alleged accomplice

On Oct. 4, 2020, Brooks and Knight attempted to rob a man who was sleeping inside his vehicle on Necco Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

The man told police he woke up to a man asking “You know what this is?” as another man approached with a gun, according to court records.

“[The man] stated that he was in fear for his life and believed that they were going to shoot him,” the affidavit read. “[The man in the vehicle] advised that he produced his personally owned pistol and fired rounds at both men as they began to fire at him.”

Knight ran away and was found on Cornell Drive after a woman called 911 and reported a man was asking for help and falling down at her door. He had been shot multiple times. He was transported to Miami Valley hospital, where he died from his injuries.