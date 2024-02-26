Man shoots at woman, points gun at Dayton officer before fleeing, crashing police say

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Stargell reportedly shot at a woman Friday outside the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2140 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., but did not hit her, an affidavit stated.

A Dayton police officer heard the gunshot when he was at the hotel parking lot completing paperwork. The officer got out of his car and witnesses reportedly pointed out Stargell.

“He ordered Mr. Stargell to drop the gun, however, he raised it towards (the officer) causing him to seek cover. After ordering Mr. Stargell to stop and show his hands, Mr. Stargell got into his car and fled the scene,” the affidavit read.

Stargell went home and got into a different car and fled from police again, court documents stated.

“He ultimately struck a structure, flipping his car and causing structure damage to the building,” the affidavit read.

Police did not find the gun but did find two magazines, according to the document.

Stargell is in the Montgomery County Jail.