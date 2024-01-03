Man who allegedly shot at Middletown officers found not guilty by reason of insanity

At arraignment in May, Kellum pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

After several evaluations, two court-ordered and performed by forensic psychologists, Judge Dan Haughey declared the NGRI ruling Tuesday.

Kellum will receive treatment at Summit Behavioral Health in Cincinnati and remain under the court supervision for 18 years, which is the amount of time he could have spent in prison if found guilty of the offense.

A review hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025.

Following an external investigation and presentation to a Butler County grand jury, five Middletown police officers involved in the shooting on Park Lane were cleared to return to work, police officials and county Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

Shots were fired between the responding officers and a man with a firearm who barricaded into a residence at Olde Towne apartment complex on Park Lane, according to officials.

Kellum fired at the officers, who were with the Butler County Butler County Crisis Intervention team. Officers returned fire, according to police.

The intervention team was there for a well-being check for the man who had a history with the mental health agency. A family member called the intervention team.

Kellum was shot multiple times, including in the foot and shin.