Man who bites, strangles Dayton officer gets 1½ years in prison

A Dayton man who fought officers last April when they tried to arrest him, biting and strangling one officer, will spend more than a year in prison.

Bruce Levere Broyles Jr. was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof to 1½ years in prison. A jury convicted him April 12 of assault on a police officer and obstructing official business, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police responded around 10:20 p.m. April 20, 2023, to an apartment at 440 Dayton Towers Drive on a report of an assault.

A man with a disability said another man forced his way inside the apartment and struck him on the head. He identified his assailant as Broyles, who was in the hallway when officers told him he was under arrest, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Broyles immediately began to resist and then physically fight and attack officers,” the affidavit stated.

Broyles reportedly punched one officer in the face multiple times. He knocked another officer to the floor who attempted to intervene, causing her to hit her head and injure her shoulder during a struggle, the document stated.

“The defendant bit that officer before attempting to strangle the officer,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

The officer almost was knocked unconscious. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion, the affidavit stated.

