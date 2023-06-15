X

Middletown man arraigned on charges in injured baby case

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago

A Middletown man was arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court on charges of felonious assault and endangering children.

Edward Leary, 26, was indicted by a grand jury on the second-degree felony charges for the May 7 incident in which he is alleged to have assaulted a 4-month-old child. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said it is alleged Leary became frustrated because the child was crying while he was playing video games.

Fornshell said the child suffered three fractured ribs, a broken femur and multiple bruises.

Middletown police investigated the incident and charges were originally filed in Middletown Municipal Court. On May 19, Leary’s case was bound over from Middletown court to a Warren County grand jury, according to court records.

Leary was booked into the Warren County Jail on May 25 where he is being held under a $75,000 bond and a no contact order. In addition, if Leary is released on bond, he will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, according to court records.

