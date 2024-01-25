Middletown man gets probation for unlawful sexual conduct with Dayton teen

A Middletown man was sentenced Wednesday to up to five years of probation with intensive supervision after he pleaded guilty last month to felony charges for having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl last spring in Dayton.

Tyler Adam Hollon, 21, pleaded guilty in December in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.