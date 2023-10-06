Middletown man indicted in crash that killed Franklin woman, injured fiancée and son

A 20-year-old Middletown man indicted Friday is accused of driving drunk before a high-speed crash in August that killed a Franklin woman and injured her fiancée and young son in German Twp.

Cristian Jesus Villajuarez-Castillo is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and one count of OVI. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The crash victim was identified as 24-year-old Kelsey Elizabeth Slivinski by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

German Twp. police responded around 11:15 p.m. Aug. 5 to the crash that happened on state Route 4, between the Butler County line and Eby Road.

Villajuarez-Castillo was driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade north on state Route 4 when it went left of center and struck a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Slivinski of Franklin, according to a German Twp. Police Department crash report.

Slivinski was pronounced dead at the scene and her 8-year-old son was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Slivinski’s fiancée, a 23-year-old Middletown woman, was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with serious injuries.

Villajuarez-Castillo was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, also suffering from serious injuries.

Witnesses said the defendant was driving erratically before the crash, and the investigation revealed that the defendant, who has no driver’s license, was driving in excess of 80 mph at the time of the crash, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.