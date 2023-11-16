Middletown man indicted in Dayton sex case involving 13-year-old girl

A Middletown man indicted Thursday is accused of having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl over the spring while he was staying with her family in Dayton.

Tyler Adam Hollon, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Hollon in January began living with the teen’s family on East Hudson Avenue in Dayton and reportedly engaged in sexual conduct several times between March 31 and May 21, when he moved, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He was arrested last week in Middletown and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held on $250,000 bail.

