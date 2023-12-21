BreakingNews
Middletown man pleads guilty in Dayton sex case involving 13-year-old girl

Crime & Law
By
20 minutes ago
A Middletown man pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges for having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl over the spring while he was staying with her family in Dayton.

Tyler Adam Hollon, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Please Court to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He faces up to 1½ years in prison for the first two counts and up to one year for the third in addition to five years of parole.

Hollon also will be designated a Tier II sexual offender, which will require him to register his address every six months for 25 years.

In January, Hollon began living with the teen’s family on East Hudson Avenue in Dayton and engaged in sexual conduct several times between March 31 and May 21 when he moved, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

As part of his plea agreement, he must not have contact with the victim in the case. Also, one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dismissed.

He will be sentenced Jan. 24.

