Moraine man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Miami Twp. crash

Elliott was driving a 1999 Lexus LS around 11:15 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023, south state Route 741 (North Springboro Road) when he ran a red light at the Lyons Road intersection. Elliott struck a 2010 Nissan Versa driven by 40-year-old Denis Benjamin Jacob of Miami Twp., who was making a turn from state Route 741 to go west on Lyons Road, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

The impact forced the Nissan to hit a traffic light pole before coming to rest in the southbound lanes of state Route 741.

Elliott’s car continued south on state Route 741, striking a curb, AT&T box and a ditch.

Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elliott was taken to Kettering Health Dayton for possible injuries. According to a crash report, Elliott’s blood tested positive for cannabinoids and opioids.

A warrant was issued for Elliott’s arrest.