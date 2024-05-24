Moraine man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Miami Twp. crash

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

A Moraine man indicted Friday reportedly tested positive for drugs following a crash that killed a Miamisburg man last August in Miami Twp.

James Josef Elliott, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned June 6 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a grand jury indicted him for involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and a misdemeanor count of OVI.

Elliott was driving a 1999 Lexus LS around 11:15 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023, south state Route 741 (North Springboro Road) when he ran a red light at the Lyons Road intersection. Elliott struck a 2010 Nissan Versa driven by 40-year-old Denis Benjamin Jacob of Miami Twp., who was making a turn from state Route 741 to go west on Lyons Road, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.

The impact forced the Nissan to hit a traffic light pole before coming to rest in the southbound lanes of state Route 741.

Elliott’s car continued south on state Route 741, striking a curb, AT&T box and a ditch.

Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elliott was taken to Kettering Health Dayton for possible injuries. According to a crash report, Elliott’s blood tested positive for cannabinoids and opioids.

A warrant was issued for Elliott’s arrest.

In Other News
1
South Carolina man sentenced to more than 20 years in murder of Dayton...
2
John Carter murder trial: Defense will present evidence of an alibi
3
Man shot in the leg during fight in Harrison Twp.
4
2 more OVI checkpoints tonight in Dayton. Find out where
5
NAACP demands harsher penalty for drivers who cause deadly crashes...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top