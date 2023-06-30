X

Moraine man indicted on more than a dozen charges in child porn case

Crime & Law
By
50 minutes ago

A 29-year-old Moraine man was indicted Friday on more than a dozen charges in a child pornography case.

Trung Thanh Mai is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The Moraine Police Division began an investigation in March after they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Police conducted a search with a warrant on June 21 at Mai’s home, where they arrested him.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Mai reportedly admitted to having child pornography and said he was “just curious,” the document stated.

He told police he was in a private Facebook group that shares child pornography and said child porn was on his cellphone, computer and possibly some of the USB drives seized from his bedroom during the search, according to the affidavit.

Mai remains held on $850,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

