Moraine man pleads guilty for stealing pickup, showing gun to officers

A Moraine man faces more than a dozen years in prison for stealing a pickup truck left running outside a Miamisburg gas station and then showing a gun to police officers.

Matthew L. Reese, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to robbery and having weapons while under disability.

He faces up to 12 years for the robbery charge and up to 36 months for the weapons count, according to plea documents.

Miamisburg police responded Sept. 15 to a report of a stolen vehicle at a BP gas station at 10 N. Springboro Pike. Shortly afterward, West Carrollton police officers found a man later identified as Reese appearing to overdose inside the stolen truck. Reese showed a handgun when officers opened the door to help, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

A sentencing date for Reese has not been scheduled.