Naked sword-wielding man shot by Dayton police pleads guilty

Credit: Dayton Police Department Credit: Dayton Police Department

Officers were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. May 24 to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue off South Smithville Road after multiple callers reported a naked man outside with a large sword.

Dayton Police Department officers Joshua Blankley and John Griffin arrived within three minutes after they were dispatched and encountered the man later identified as Showalter, Chief Kamran Afzal said during a media briefing at the public safety building following the officer-involved shooting.

Body camera footage shows Showalter running toward an officer with the broadsword.

“Showalter charged at a uniformed Dayton Police officer with the sword raised and attempted to strike the officer with the blade,” an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated. “During the offense, officers on scene gave Showalter numerous commands to drop the weapon and to cease his actions. … In response to Showalter’s ongoing armed assault, Dayton Police officers discharged their firearms, which successfully halted Showalter’s advance and disarming him.”

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Showalter was shot multiple times in the legs and was treated at a local hospital.

Officers Blankley and Griffin were on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is department policy. A grand jury later declined to indict them.

As part of Showalter’s plea agreement, felonious assault (of a police officer) and obstructing official business, also a felony, were dismissed.

Showalter, who is not in custody, faces up to 1½ years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 9, plea documents show.