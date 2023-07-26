X

One in hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
38 minutes ago
Domestic dispute reported at same address half an hour prior

One person is in the hospital and police are investigating after a shooting at an apartment building in Dayton Tuesday evening about half an hour after a domestic dispute was reported at the same address.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street at 6:11 p.m. for the domestic dispute, and then were called for the reported shooting at 6:48 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

It is not clear if the two incidents are related to each other.

Medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Butler Twp. man sentenced to 17 years for drug, gun crimes
2
Trotwood man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured passenger
3
Man caught with 14-year-old girl in Troy motel room pleads guilty
4
Man indicted on aggravated murder charge in Warren County shooting
5
1 dead following shooting in Dayton apartment complex parking lot

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top