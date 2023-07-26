One in hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

One person is in the hospital and police are investigating after a shooting at an apartment building in Dayton Tuesday evening about half an hour after a domestic dispute was reported at the same address.

Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street at 6:11 p.m. for the domestic dispute, and then were called for the reported shooting at 6:48 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

It is not clear if the two incidents are related to each other.

Medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

