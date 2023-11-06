Outstanding Dayton Municipal Court fees 50% lower next week

Dayton Municipal Court is offering a 50% discount for eligible fees and fines paid in full during Fee Reduction Week.

Fee Reduction Week is from Nov. 13-17, Clerk of Court Marty Gehres and Dayton Municipal Court judges announced Monday.

“Fee Reduction Week is an opportunity for people to pay off their court debt and get a fresh start,” Gehres said. “We know that court fees and fines can burden many people, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get back on track.”

The Dayton Clerk of Court’s office and Dayton Municipal Court are at 301 W. Third St. For Fee Reduction Week, people can pay in person or online at PayMyFine.org.

To be eligible for the discount, people must pay their new reduced fee in full during Fee Reduction Week. The discount applies to most court fees, fines and costs, including:

Traffic tickets

Fines for minor offenses

Fees for expungement and record sealing

OVI-related fees, photo enforcement fees, parking tickets, restitution and probation fees are not eligible.

“We encourage everyone with outstanding court debt to take advantage of Fee Reduction Week,” Gehres said. “It’s a great opportunity to save money and get a fresh start.”